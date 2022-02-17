Witness the Start-Up Carnival 4.0 by Techno India Group, Eastern India's largest start-up fest

Kolkata: Techno India Group is marching ahead with great fervour to organise their forthcoming Start-up Carnival 4.0. With a mission of bringing together start-ups, investors, entrepreneurs and business houses alike, the one-of-its-kind carnival will transform the future of start-ups in India.

Let’s face it, 2021 has been a landmark year for start-ups in India. Simply put, they are the new face of the nation. The contribution to innovation, the addressing of global challenges and the entrepreneurial spirit are transforming the country's economy.

The start-up carnival will offer budding entrepreneurs, traditional businesses, enthusiasts and start-ups an exceptional platform to showcase their talents, success stories and expertise. From back-to-back fireside chats to interactive panel discussions, a lot will happen on the day-long event, held on the 17th of February, 2022. The carnival will be a crucial platform for the start-ups to display their excellent growth potential. Insightful sessions on topics like ‘From Eden Garden to Shark Tank’ byTechnopreneurs, ‘What is the Metaverse? - Here's Why it Matters’ by Starshot Ventures, ‘Sustainable Businesses: Realtopia or Utopia?’ by Y-East & WICCI WBSBC, ‘Moneyball: Traditional Businesses Investing in Start-ups’ by Bengal Business Council, ‘Boom of Influencer Marketing & Creator, Economy in East India’ by Ovonts, ‘Thematic Fundings’ by FreeFlowand ‘The Future of Electric, Vehicle Ecosystem’, by StartUp N Rev, will be held.

The various topics of discussion will include the future of EVs and how ready is the country to adopt

this new technology, traditional business models and modern ones and the synergy between the two, sustainable businesses that prioritise the social and environmental impact and more. Besides, the ‘Eden Garden to Shark Tank’ panel discussion, held by Technopreneurs, will explore the journey of the four start-ups in Kolkata who participated in Shark tank, where they will discuss their experience, expertise and insights on the same.

The carnival would also witness the launch of a ‘Start-Up Hunt by Techno India Group’, which is a nationwide hunt for idea-stage and revenue-generating businesses on domains like No-Code, Blockchain, AI/ML, Healthcare, Agriculture, Education & Sustainability. The aim is to scout new entrepreneurial talents for Techno India Group to potentially welcome innovation beacons within its ecosystem. The core focus will be on presenting unlimited opportunities for the entrepreneurs of the nation.

Interested individuals can apply online (www.technoindiaeducation.com/startuphunt) before

28th February 2022 to get significant funding, investment and job opportunities. Besides, the Techno India Group will be hosting 8 entrepreneurs who founded the Bharatmala initiative, with a mission to foster the culture and spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups amongst the young minds.

They are travelling across 14216 kms on 2 EV bikes and visiting 25 colleges across the nation. The team would share key insights on the EV domain through various interactive sessions and panel discussions.

In addition, PotHoleRaja, which is a social venture borne to save lives & bring out social awareness about road safety among all citizens for better India, would fix potholes around the venue using their unique vehicle.

Last but not least, Techno India University will be launching a unique, full-time program on EV technology to create a sustainable flow of quality human capital capable of overcoming the global challenges of tomorrow. Techno India university would be one of the very few institutions in India to launch such an innovative premium program. For more information and admission related queries, please call 033-41804111/4222. Get ready to witness a plethora of intriguing events ranging from curated panel discussions to networking sessions by renowned professionals and gather valuable insights. One could also catch a glimpse of India’s 1st performance electric motorcycle by StartUp N Rev.

Co-founder and CEO of Y-East - a homegrown platform dedicated to social and environmental impact, Pauline Laravoire stated, “We need more and more businesses that equally prioritise their financial, social and environmental viability. These kinds of events, which are still rare in the region, provide a unique opportunity to showcase concrete examples of businesses that have successfully achieved profitability, social inclusivity and environmental performance. And that’s the way to go!”

“Considering the massive impact of the previous 3 editions, the main idea behind the start-up carnival has always been to bring together all budding entrepreneurs and enthusiasts of the east and help them connect with the investors and incubators and benefit from that connection. In addition, we are also associating with the esteemed chambers, business houses and enablers of change,”

MeghdutRoyChowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group, Founder of OFFBEAT CCU & Co-founder of Bengal business council, said upon being asked about the carnival’s objectives.

“We don’t talk about economic opportunities in Kolkata, I want to change that. I believe this carnival is going to have a long-term impact, and it will facilitate a lot of new collaborations and discourse among new-age entrepreneurs in Kolkata and West Bengal”, added MeghdutRoychowdhury, who is also the conceptualiser of the start-up carnival.

‘It is really heartening to see the work being done by the Techno India group in getting the startup Ecosystem in the Eastern states of India to come up to speed with what's happening in the other part of the country.

While Delhi and Bangalore are the startup nerve centres, Kolkotta can become the gateway for bright youngsters from the North East and other states to address challenges and create opportunities to build sustainable and scalable businesses for the rest of the country. Techno India, through its own institutions, its alumni network and partnerships with Investor and mentor networks, can accelerate the Innovation and the startup culture in this part of the country. The fact that they, without any hesitation, decided to be part of the Bharat Mala ride initiative is encouraging for the startup founders who are part of this epic journey.’ Said John Kuruvilla Chief Mentor@ Brigade

REAP, Asias’s 1 st PropTech accelerator and the Organiser of this Startupnrev initiative.’

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:10 PM IST