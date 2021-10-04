With high FD rates from Bajaj Finance, get the benefit of growth and secured returns

As one of the most secure investment options, fixed deposits (FD) have always been the preferred choice to invest one’s savings. And with the current economic climate riddled with uncertainties and speculation, it is no surprise that FDs has come back under the spotlight.

Whether you’re self-employed or salaried, a fixed deposit enables you to earmark your savings down to the last penny, thereby helping you safeguard your hard-earned corpus during these unprecedented times.

One way to reduce the overall risk in your investment portfolio is to diversify your money between multiple investment options. To mitigate the risk and balance your portfolio, you can invest a portion of your savings in fixed deposits, offering fixed returns at a pre-determined rate.

Here’s how a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit can help you get high returns on your investment.

Attractive returns

Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD rates, along with the option to get periodic pay-outs. Senior citizens can benefit from an additional 0.25% rate benefit, while other investors investing online get an extra 0.10% rate benefit on investing online. The FD interest rates calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website is designed to provide you with accurate information about FD interest rates and returns applicable to the specific combinations of tenor, amount, and type of deposit.

Consider that an investor below 60 years invests Rs. 30,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance online FD. The table below shows the returns they will receive, basis the tenor they choose.

Thus, you can look at getting attractive FD rates with the assurance of returns on your deposit. This makes a Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to mitigate risks and diversify their investment portfolio.

Loan against FD facility

It is important to prepare for an unforeseen emergency that requires a free flow of cash. With Bajaj Finance, FD investors can avail of an easy loan against FD that goes up to 75% of the value of their FD. These funds can be used to meet your immediate financial needs. This investment tool not only stabilizes your investment portfolio but also provides an easy liquidity option.

Easy online investment procedure

You can invest in an FD from the comfort of your home. With this online FD process, there is no need to wait in long queues, and as a non-senior citizen, you also receive a 0.10% additional rate benefit on investing through the Bajaj Finserv website.

Credible investment platform

You can secure your investment with a fixed deposit that bears a good rating from agencies such as CRISIL and ICRA. Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA.



Considering all of these factors, you can choose to invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD to diversify your investment portfolio.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:14 PM IST