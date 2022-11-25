e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWith debt crossing $2 trn, Adani to raise $5 bn from share sale to allay concerns about leverage

With debt crossing $2 trn, Adani to raise $5 bn from share sale to allay concerns about leverage

The fundraiser will involve a local share sale and will also allow investors from the Middle East and Canada to buy into the conglomerate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman and founder |
Follow us on

Gautam Adani’s skyrocketing fortunes with a 115 per cent addition to his wealth in five years has catapulted him among the world’s richest men. But this surge was questioned when a rating agency pointed out that the firm was deeply overleveraged with too much debt, before correcting itself. But despite tweaks, the report mentioned that leverage for Adani was elevated, and now the tycoon is raising $5 billion from a local share sale to address concerns.

Aiming to silence criticism with cash?

Apart from offering equities in the local market, Adani will also allow investors from Middle East and Canada, in order to raise money and bring down dependence on loans. The plans, involving Middle Eastern investors, come shortly after reports that the Indian billionaire will be opening a family office in Dubai for taxation and investment purposes. Adani’s aim behind this fundraiser is to allay concerns about the firm’s debt rising to $2.2 trillion, for its aggressive expansion from ports to power and airports.

Where does Adani stand?

The inflow of $5 billion will not just bring down leverage and improve debt-ratio, but can also bring in more investors to highlight stability. The fears among lenders and critics aren’t unfounded, since too much debt has been a reason behind major firms being hit by a crisis when investments don’t deliver desired returns. But Adani has earlier responded to this by clarifying that its debt from public sector banks has been reduced by 50 per cent.

Major loans raising eyebrows

This year Adani has raised $5.2 billion in loans from global banks for his bid to take over Ambuja Cement by bagging Holcim’s stake in it. The entire loan requirement for Adani’s Navi Mumbai airport project at almost $1.5 billion has also been underwritten by State Bank of India, which means that the lender has promised to pay for it in case of a loss.

RECENT STORIES

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities