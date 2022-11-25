With debt crossing $2 trn, Adani to raise $5 bn from share sale to allay concerns about leverage

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman and founder |

Gautam Adani’s skyrocketing fortunes with a 115 per cent addition to his wealth in five years has catapulted him among the world’s richest men. But this surge was questioned when a rating agency pointed out that the firm was deeply overleveraged with too much debt, before correcting itself. But despite tweaks, the report mentioned that leverage for Adani was elevated, and now the tycoon is raising $5 billion from a local share sale to address concerns.

Aiming to silence criticism with cash?

Apart from offering equities in the local market, Adani will also allow investors from Middle East and Canada, in order to raise money and bring down dependence on loans. The plans, involving Middle Eastern investors, come shortly after reports that the Indian billionaire will be opening a family office in Dubai for taxation and investment purposes. Adani’s aim behind this fundraiser is to allay concerns about the firm’s debt rising to $2.2 trillion, for its aggressive expansion from ports to power and airports.

Where does Adani stand?

The inflow of $5 billion will not just bring down leverage and improve debt-ratio, but can also bring in more investors to highlight stability. The fears among lenders and critics aren’t unfounded, since too much debt has been a reason behind major firms being hit by a crisis when investments don’t deliver desired returns. But Adani has earlier responded to this by clarifying that its debt from public sector banks has been reduced by 50 per cent.

Major loans raising eyebrows

This year Adani has raised $5.2 billion in loans from global banks for his bid to take over Ambuja Cement by bagging Holcim’s stake in it. The entire loan requirement for Adani’s Navi Mumbai airport project at almost $1.5 billion has also been underwritten by State Bank of India, which means that the lender has promised to pay for it in case of a loss.