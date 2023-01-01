With 3.50 lakh orders, this food item was most delivered dish by Swiggy on New Year's Eve

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Swiggy revealed on Sunday that biryani was the most delivered food item in India on New Year's Eve with 3.50 lakh orders on the night of December 31st.

Swiggy delivered 1.65 lakh biryani orders at 7.20 pm and the number went up to 3.50 lakh by 10.25 pm on Saturday.

The food delivery app also said that 61,000 pizzas were delivered across the country on the same night.

Hyderabadi biryani topped the charts with 75.4 per cent orders, followed by Lucknowi biryani (14.2 per cent) and Kolkata biryani (10.4 per cent).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM. (With PTI inputs)