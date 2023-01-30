Wipro’s Smart i-Building solution showcased at the Microsoft Technology Center in Zurich | Wipro

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that its latest smart building solution, "Smart i-Building," is now being showcased at the Microsoft Technology Center in Zurich, Switzerland.

Smart i-Building is an integrated, modular, Internet of Things and Impact Intelligent building management solution that runs on the Microsoft Azure platform. The solution reduces costs and the sustainability footprint impact of office buildings through better utilization of corporate space, lower energy consumption, and higher operational efficiency. On average, buildings that adopt the Smart i-Building solution can realize 10 to 30 percent energy savings.

“Smart i-Building is designed to help our clients reach their sustainability goals as well as Switzerland's climate targets," said René Mulder, Country Head & Managing Director – Switzerland, Wipro Limited. “We are thrilled to showcase clients this innovative solution at the Microsoft Technology Center and demonstrate what is possible when we join forces with partners such as Microsoft.”

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, added, “The traditional office space is evolving. A hybrid/remote and digitally connected workforce is requiring businesses to rethink how they design office spaces to drive deeper collaboration and enhanced creativity and innovation. Smart i-Building is one of the many ways we are helping clients move into the future of work and deploy the technologies needed to engage and manage the workforce of tomorrow.”

With nearly 600 customer visitors, the Microsoft Technology Center in Zurich has been bringing new technologies and applications to life since May 2022. The Center showcases a variety of solutions built with partners and customers to deliver immersive experiences along with deep technical engagements, focused on business outcomes.

Catrin Hinkel, CEO Microsoft Switzerland, added: “Customers can now see Wipro’s solution represented at the Microsoft Technology Center. Through collaboration we can bring the full power of our relationship to clients in the Swiss market to further enable their digital transformation journey.”

