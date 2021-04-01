Wipro to acquire Australia-based Ampion

Global information technology company, Wipro has acquired an Australia-based provider of cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services, Ampion. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals.

The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Through this acquisition, Wipro will strengthen its position in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Wipro has been present in ANZ market for over two decades.

With the Australian market undergoing disruption, both companies combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers.

“Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region,” said N S Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

“Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings,” said Jamie Duffield, CEO, Ampion. “We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team.”

Today, Wipro is well known for its differentiated technology solutions and has also been recognised as a ‘top employer’ in Australia for two consecutive years.

Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers ‘Revolution IT’ and ‘Shelde’. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010 in Australia. The merged entity, Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a zone 3 facility in Canberra.

