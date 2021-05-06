Wipro ties up with Transcell Oncologics; to transform vaccine safety assessment

Tech major Wipro has announced a partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence (AI).

This partnership combines Transcell's stem cell technology with the augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro ''HOLMES'' to "improve the safety" of global vaccine immunisation programmes, Wipro, an IT, consulting and business process services company said, PTI reported.

"By applying AI to the vaccine development process, our solution is capable of predicting adverse neurovirulent impacts resulting from vaccinations," Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a statement.

Currently, vaccine safety assessment often includes testing on animals to measure adverse impacts, it said.

"Using Wipro ''HOLMES'' instead, researchers and biopharmaceutical companies have a new and fully viable solution and alternative. Wipro ''HOLMES'' can also be integrated into any existing workflow, including quality control tests in vaccine production, batch-wise release and other safety evaluation assays," the statement added.

This partnership will also expand the Wipro ''HOLMES'' solutions available to life science companies.

The solution applies AI for drug repurposing and Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA)based platform for bio-defence.

It enables the testing of new vaccines by applying augmented intelligence to stem cell research and measuring safety and potency, the statement said.

"This is the first in a series of next generation solutions that the partnership will offer to determine the safety and efficacy of a wide-range of products from vaccines to prescription medications, cosmetics and more," it was stated