Wipro listed among industry leaders by ISG Provider Lens 2022

Through an exchange filing, Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ in ISG Provider Lens 2022 for the Future of Work – Services and Solutions in the United States and Switzerland.

The report evaluated the Future of Work capabilities of 37 service providers in the U.S. market and 27 providers in Switzerland, positioning them across four quadrants: Leaders, Product Challengers, Market Challengers, and Contenders.

Penetrating markets across the globe

Wipro is positioned as a ‘Leader’ across four out of five segments (Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services - End User Technology - Large Accounts, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services) in the U.S. market, and in two out of three segments (Managed Workplace Services and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services) in the Swiss market.

Thriving on sustainable approach

Jo Debecker, SVP & Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro leads with societal thinking and is focused on driving sustainable innovation for enterprises. Our comprehensive workplace portfolio, strength in experience consulting, strategy and transformation services that enable personalization, hyper-automation and digital dexterity are key contributors for our leadership positioning in Switzerland. In the US, our forward-looking vision, strength of proprietary platforms, strategic ecosystem approach and differentiated value delivery have led to us emerging as a transformative leader.”

Transforming workplaces

Jan Erik, Partner and Global Head, ISG, said, “Wipro leads the digital workplace services market with its strong focus on transformation and ability to bring business value in workplace technology enablement. As clients in US and Switzerland look at XLAs based engagements, Wipro increases its coverage with respect to endpoints, users, industry coverage and business use cases to deliver experience-focused services and helps clients in transitioning to a hybrid working model and meeting the future workplace demands.”