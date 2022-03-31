Wipro GE Healthcare's Rs 100 cr new factory under PLI goes Live

Wipro GE Healthcare today announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, under the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The new plant, Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM), is aligned to the National Agenda of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and will further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India, it said in a press statement.

The plant is a 100 percent subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare and has been set up as a greenfield legal entity. The company has invested a little over Rs 100 crore in this facility, it said.

A 35,000 sq ft facility, the MDM factory is set up for 24/7 operations for manufacturing CT machines, cathlab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators. It is equipped with automated testers to assess performance of the medical devices. This facility currently has 35 employees in its shopfloor which is expected to increase to 100 in next 2 to 3 years.

Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises “India is on an accelerated growth path in gaining global prominence for medical devices manufacturing. Wipro GE Healthcare’s new factory, with support from the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, will aid the health ecosystem in India to realize its true potential in addressing local and global challenges for healthcare providers.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, “The new draft of the National Medical Devices Policy 2022 provides further impetus towards empowering India’s healthcare ecosystem, and we at Wipro GE Healthcare are very optimistic about the future of MedTech in India".

“We congratulate Wipro GE Healthcare for its contribution towards boosting local manufacturing and generating employment in the local communities. Through our Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, we will provide continued support to the company’s efforts towards augmenting the ESDM sector and providing fillip to the region’s digital economy,” said C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology - Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology of Karnataka in his virtual address.

Mahesh Kapri, Managing Director, GE BEL & General Manager - ISC, South Asia, GE Healthcare, said, “The country’s import dependency for medical devices stands at 75-80 percent * and for India to rise the ranks as the leading MedTech devices market, local innovation and production is pivotal. We are confident that our new factory will contribute meaningfully to India’s self-reliance goal and will accelerate India’s profile on the global product development map.”

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission is a special entity set up to strengthen the digital economy in Karnataka. The Government of Karnataka projects the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM)sector to yield more than 20 percent of regional GDP by 2025.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:15 PM IST