Wipro CEO Neemuchwala resigns due to family commitments

Bengaluru: Abidali Neemuchwala, the Chief Executive of global software major Wipro, has resigned due to family commitments, the company said on Friday.

"We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally," Chairman Rishad Premji said in a statement.

Wipro's board of directors has initiated a search to find the successor for Neemuchwala.