Wipro bags multi-year deal with automotive supplier Marelli

Wipro Limited, an information technology company and Marelli, a global manufacturer of automotive parts, have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.

Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli.

It will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer, Marelli said, “Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally. The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs.”

Adding to it, Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen as Marelli’s strategic engineering partner and are looking forward to supporting them in realizing their vision.Our EngineeringNXT platform of service offerings, backed by extensive experience with leading automotive OEMs and suppliers globally, will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale, via this strategic engagement.”