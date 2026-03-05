Wipro Appoints Laura Marie Miller As Independent Director For Five-Year Term Starting April 2026

Wipro has approved the appointment of Laura Marie Miller as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. |

Bengaluru: Wipro is strengthening its board with fresh global technology leadership. The IT services major has approved the appointment of Laura Marie Miller as an independent director, bringing decades of experience in digital transformation, data strategy and enterprise modernization.

Board approves appointment

Wipro’s board cleared Miller’s appointment on March 5, 2026, naming her an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. The five-year tenure will run from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, pending approval from the company’s shareholders. The disclosure was made under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations, with filings submitted to the NSE, BSE and the NYSE.

Leadership and tech expertise

Miller brings more than two decades of executive leadership guiding global organizations through transformation and modernization. Her experience spans retail, hospitality, payments and technology operations, where she has helped companies align digital and data capabilities with long-term business strategy. Wipro is tapping that expertise as enterprises increasingly rely on AI-driven technologies to reshape operations and growth models.

Driving digital transformation

Before this appointment, Miller served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Data Officer at Macy’s. In that role, she helped steer the retailer’s digital, data and artificial intelligence strategy while overseeing enterprise-wide transformation programs. Her work included large-scale cloud migrations, AI-enabled solutions and modernization of supply chain and operational systems. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at InterContinental Hotels Group and First Data.

Strong boardroom background

Miller also brings significant public-company board experience. She previously served as a director at EVO Payments during a period of growth that culminated in its acquisition by Global Payments, and she was also on the board of LGI Homes. Currently, she serves as a non-executive director at NCR Voyix and Ahold Delhaize, where she chairs key technology and risk committees.

The appointment signals Wipro’s continued focus on strengthening governance and adding global technology expertise at the board level as the company navigates the next phase of digital and AI-led industry transformation.