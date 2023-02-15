e-Paper Get App
The issue is pursuant to exercise of ESOPs of the company

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Wipro announced allotment of 29,743 equity shares
Wipro Limited has announced that the company has allotted 29,743 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on February 14, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is pursuant to exercise of ESOPs of the company.

