Wipro announced allotment of 29,743 equity shares | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited has announced that the company has allotted 29,743 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on February 14, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is pursuant to exercise of ESOPs of the company.

