Wipro allots 4,698 equity shares to employees as stock options | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited on February 20 allotted 4,698 equity shares to employees as stock options. The shares would be allotted under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004.

Wipro on February 17 allotted 15,955 shares to employees as stock options.

On February 16, Wipro announced that the company had won the Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy.

Wipro Share

The shares of Wipro Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 402.65, down by 1.08 per cent.

