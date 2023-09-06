Wipro Allots 41,667 Restricted Stock Units To Employees As ESOP | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced that the Company has granted 41,667 Restricted Stock units under Company’s ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004, to its identified employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This grant is effective from September 5, 2023.

These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee, the company said via the filing.

Wipro Limited shares

The shares of Wipro Limited on Wednesday at 11:29 am IST were at Rs 429, down by 0.66 percent.

Wipro Earnings

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Gross Revenue reached ₹228.3 billion ($2.8 billion1), an increase of 6.0% YoY. IT Services Segment Revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8% YoY and an increase of 6.1% YoY in INR terms. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 2.8% QoQ, increased 1.1% YoY.

Total Bookings3 was at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings4 was at $1.2 billion, up by 9% YoY. IT Services Operating Margin5 for the quarter was at 16.0%, up 112 bps YoY

Net Income for the quarter was at ₹28.7 billion ($349.8 million1), an increase of 12.0% YoY. Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at ₹5.23 ($0.061), an increase of 11.5% YoY.

