Wipro allots 15,955 shares to employees as stock options | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Wipro Limited on Friday announced the allocation of 15,955 Restricted Stock units under the companys Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007. The shares will be available to the identified employees on February 16.

The company in its exchange filing said, "These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee."

Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon

Wipro on February 16, announced that it won Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable affordable energy. The company on February 15 announced the allotment of 29,743 equity shares.

Shares

The shares of Wipro Limited on Friday closed at Rs 405.90, down by 0.98 per cent.

