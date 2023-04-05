Winners of Best Annual Reports Awards brought to you by FPJ and Grant Thornton to be announced today

(L to R) Keyur Dave, Partner, Grant Thornton, Abizer Diwanji, Senior partner at EY, Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior partner at Grant Thornton, M Damodaran, former SEBI Chairman, Ashok Karnani, Managing Director, Free Press Journal, Abhishek Karnani, Director, Free Press Journal, Marezban Bharucha, Founder and Senior partner, Bharucha and Partners, RN Bhaskar, Consulting Editor, Free Press Journal. |

On the evening of April 5, 2023, the names of the winners of the first ever Best Annual Reports Awards will be known. This is the first time ever that such an award has been instituted in India. It has been brought to you by Free Press Journal (FPJ) and Grant Thornton (GT).

In all, nine sectors have been selected for the grant of such awards. This was done to limit the population of annual reports that we would have to go through, and also finetune the norms that we have adopted for selecting the winners. The norms were decided jointly by the FPJ and GT and then vetted by the jury chair, M. Damodaran (who was earlier Chairman of SEBI or Securities & Exchange Board of India). These norms were also approved by other members of the jury comprising (in alphabetical order):

Marezban Bharucha, Founder, Senior partner with Bharucha & Partners, a leading law firm, Ketan Dalal, Founder and Managing Partner, Katalyst Advisors Pvt. Ltd. a leading advisory firm, Abizer Diwanji, Senior Partner EY, one of the top consulting advisory firms in India, Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior Partner, Grant Thornton India

Under the chairmanship of Damodaran, the jury met on November 1, 2022, and shortlisted the winners. On April 5, the names of the winners will be announced at a closed door meeting of the winners and the jury, and made public that very evening.

The nine sectors that were identified were

● Large government owned banks

● Large private sector banks

● Large players in the BFSI Misc space

● Automobiles

● Consumer goods

● Energy

● ITES

● Mining & metals and

● Pharmaceuticals

The first parameter considered for shortlisting the companies was that they should have been submitted to SEBI and the stock exchanges on or before August 31, 2022. The logic was that companies that do not file their annual reports well before the cut off date of September 31, should not be considered for receiving the award.

The second parameter was that these companies should have a turnover of over Rs.5,000 crore, so that small companies should not be allowed to trounce large companies.

The third parameter was that these companies should have met with disclosure norms, and with compliance requirements, in addition to being investor friendly as well. The weightages and the processes to be followed for ranking companies in each of the nine sectors were conceptualized by GT and then approved with some modifications by the members of the jury and the jury chairman as well.

On the day of the jury meeting, GT made a presentation on the shortlisted companies, and the jury members and the jury chair insisted on making some modifications to make the exercise both relevant and meaningful. The finalization of the shortlist was then completed, and the winners will be announced on April 5. Both FPJ and GT believe that such awards will help lay the ground rules for better compliance and investor friendliness for all other companies in India.