Wingreens Farms acquires juice brand Raw Pressery at fraction of earlier valuation: Report

Popular juice brand Raw Pressery is reportedly being acquired by Wingreens Farms at a reduced value. According to an Economic Times report, the brand is reportedly taken over in a distress sale at a fraction of its earlier valuation. Founded in 2013, the company which offers cold-pressed healthy juices had reportedly had a severe downturn in business, which in turn affected its valuation.

According to it's last annual filing - in FY18 - Rakyan Beverages (Raw Pressery's parent company) had reported a a net loss of Rs. 48 crore. The situation has not improved much. The company had been valued at around Rs 500 crore when it raised Rs 65 crore in funding from existing backers, and in October 2020 it was reported that the company had revenue of around 6 crore a month.