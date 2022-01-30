Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10

The Windows 11 has almost doubled its user base to 16.1 per cent since November 2021 and new data has revealed that more people are upgrading to Windows 1., says report.

Microsoft recently revealed that there are now 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices globally.

In October, 2021, Microsoft released Windows 11 to the masses.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesign Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also comes with rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:55 PM IST