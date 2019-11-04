Will enter BS-VI era with only petrol vehicles; EVs, hybrids on anvil: Audi India

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi will transition into the BS-VI emission norms with petrol vehicles and alternate fuel technologies, although it has ruled out exiting diesel engines totally, according to a top company official.

Audi India, which had recently launched its 8th generation A6 sedan with mild hybrid technology, is considering hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be brought to the country.

"BS-VI we will start with petrol only, across all models but diesel is not completely out of the picture," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

"Going forward we will launch only petrol and we will also have electric cars coming to India. Whether we will completely exit diesel is something we are still on our drawing board," he added.

Dhillon was responding to a query on whether the company will follow the footsteps of the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Renault which had announced that they will not be selling diesel vehicles once BS-VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020 due to vehicle affordability issues.