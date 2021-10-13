WileyNXT & IIM Lucknow invite applications for Executive Program in AI for Business

Wiley’s innovative bridge learning solution Wiley Next, in association with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has invites applications for its Executive program in AI for business. Mentored by top faculty of IIM Lucknow and supported by Wiley Innovation Advisory Council, the executive learning program aims to impart technology-led business skills involving the application of AI models, products, and platforms to business managers and professionals.

According to some reports, Al is expected to boost business profitability by 38 percent and generate $14 trillion of additional revenue by 2035. 61 percent of marketers admit that artificial intelligence is the most important aspect of data and business strategy. As per a pertinent survey result, 83 percent of early Al adopters have already achieved substantial (30 percent) or moderate (53 percent) economic benefits. All this point to the growing essence of data, analytics and AI in business decisions and strategy.

The ‘Executive Program in AI for Business’ is a six-month intensive learning program with 100 percent live online classes. It is suitable for Data and Techno-functional Practitioners like Product and Project Managers along with Business Department Heads. The IIM-Lucknow AI for Business program encompasses a holistic curriculum involving training on AI imperatives, architecture, platforms process methodology and developing AI models and products.

Philip Kisray, SVP and GM International Education, Wiley said, “Forbes estimates that by 2025, companies will spend Rs 91,537 crore on building or buying AI products.”

Stressing on the need for proficiency in advanced and emerging technologies, Prof V S Prakash Attili, Assistant Professor, Information Technolgy and Systems, IIM Lucknow, said, "With our ‘AI in Business’ program with WileyNXT, we will nurture professional managers with strong conceptual fundamentals and skills required to manage businesses of the future, while giving them the vision to determine what the future will be.”

Prof. Sowmya Subramaniam, Assistant Professor, Finance and Accounting, IIM Lucknow, added, “We are happy to have collaborated with WileyNXT to continue our legacy in encouraging skilled talent and workforce, trained enough to survive and thrive in the highly-competitive environment.”

The next batch of the Executive Program in AI for Business will commence from November 21, 2021. Early-stage professionals having at least five years of experience in business or product management roles, graduated in any discipline with 50 percent or equivalent score in the highest qualification can apply. An education specialization in business and computer science is recommended but not mandatory.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:50 PM IST