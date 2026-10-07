Why TDS Compliance Is Necessary On High-Value Residential Rent Payments |

With rising property values for outright purchase, many individuals prefer to rent apartments, independent houses and other residential accommodation to avoid huge capital requirement. While tenants generally understand their responsibility to pay rent and landlords recognize their obligation to report rental income, the requirement to deduct tax at source (TDS) on high-value rent payments may not always receive adequate attention. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is an important mechanism through which the Income Tax Department collects tax at the time certain payments are made or credited. It promotes timely tax collection, improves transparency in financial transactions and helps ensure that income earned by taxpayers is appropriately reported. Therefore, understanding the TDS provisions applicable to residential rent payment is important for both tenants and landlords. In the case of residential rent, the requirement to deduct TDS depends on the amount of rent, the status of the tenant and the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act. The law distinguishes between rent paid by individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) for personal accommodation and rent paid in other circumstances.

1. Provisions of the Income Tax Act:

Section 194-IB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 was introduced through the Finance Act, 2017 with the objective of widening the tax base and ensuring tax compliance in the rental economy. The Income-tax Act, 2025 restructures TDS provisions under Section 393, wherein Section 194-IB corresponds to Section 393(1), Table Sl. No. 2(ii). The provision mandates deduction of tax at source (TDS) by individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) paying monthly rent exceeding Rs.50,000 to resident landlords. Despite the legislative intent, a substantial number of tenants remain unaware of their statutory obligation, resulting in non-compliance, interest liabilities, penalties, and litigation. This Article examines the applicability, procedural framework, and practical challenges under Section 393 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The section imposes an obligation upon individuals and HUFs, who are otherwise not liable to tax audit under Section 44AB, to deduct TDS on rent payments exceeding Rs.50,000 per month. Originally introduced with a TDS rate of 5%, the rate has subsequently been reduced to 2% with effect from 1 October 2024. Where PAN of the landlord is unavailable, Section 206AA becomes applicable and higher deduction may be required, subject to statutory restrictions. TDS provision related to payment of rent by companies, Firms and other auditable entities are contained in Section 194I of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Compliance to provisions related to TDS on rent by individuals and HUFs reveals significant compliance gaps. Most salaried tenants executing Leave and License Agreements are unaware of the TDS requirement. Unlike commercial agreements, residential rental documentation generally does not contain any disclosure regarding Section 194-IB obligations. Consequently, tenants often discover the default only after receiving notices from the Income Tax Department.

2. When to deduct Tax:

Unlike other TDS provisions, deduction under Section 194-IB is required only at the time of credit/payment for the last month of the financial year; or at the time of termination of tenancy, whichever is earlier. The tenant is required to deposit TDS through Form 26QC (Form 141 now) and issue Form 16C (Form 132 now) under Income Tax Act 1961 to the landlord. Importantly, no TAN is required for compliance under this section.

3. Compliance Challenges

Although the provision appears procedurally simple, study of practical implementation reveals multiple lapses such as lack of awareness and lenient approach among tenants to deduct tax, absence of specific clause in Leave & License Agreements about the obligation of tenant to deduct and pay tax to government, tenants not eager to pay professional fee for complying with tax provisions, etc. Although TAN is not required, filing Form 26QC and generating Form 16C through TRACES remains technically difficult for common taxpayers unfamiliar with tax compliance systems.

When non-compliance is detected by the Income Tax Department, department may issue notices and tenants become liable for not only paying TDS amount, but also interest under Section 201(1A), late filing fees under Section 234E and applicable Penalties. Tax payers may also require taking professional guidance to handle the matter which in turn involves cost. This creates financial hardship despite absence of intentional tax evasion.

4. Why is TDS compliance important

High-value rental receipts constitute a significant source of income for many property owners. TDS creates a documented record of rent-related transactions and helps landlords reconcile rental income reported in their income-tax returns with the amounts received and tax deducted. Tax deducted and deposited by the tenant can generally be claimed by the landlord as credit against the landlord's tax liability, subject to the applicable provisions and the tax credit appearing in the relevant records. It also encourages the maintenance of proper records of rental agreements and receipts. TDS enables the Government to collect a portion of tax in advance, rather than relying entirely on the recipient to pay the entire amount after the end of the financial year. This helps maintain a steady flow of revenue and supports voluntary tax compliance. Failure to deduct or deposit TDS within the prescribed time may result in interest, fees or other consequences under the Income-tax Act, depending on the nature and duration of the default. In certain circumstances, the tenant may also face consequences relating to claim of the expenditure towards rent.

5. Conclusion

TDS on rent represents an important step toward widening the tax reporting framework in high-value residential rental transactions. However, practical experience demonstrates that compliance failures primarily arise due to lack of awareness rather than deliberate tax avoidance. The absence of mandatory disclosure in registered Leave and License Agreements contributes significantly to non-compliance. A simple policy intervention requiring disclosure of TDS liability at the time of agreement registration can substantially improve taxpayer awareness and reduce litigation.

(Authors: Venugopal Bhandary and CA Parag Shah. Venugopal Bhandary is a Senior Audit Officer in C&AG of India (Retd) and Parag Shah is proprietor of Indermal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Andheri East, Mumbai)