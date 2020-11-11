Why should you buy gold jewelry this Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is round the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate Diwali despite the pandemic taking a toll on the people. Buying gold for Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious things on this day. Moreover, gold jewellery is part of Indian culture and holds a special place in people’s lives. If not jewelry people try to buy at least gold coins or bars on this special day.

Why buying Gold is Auspicious?

Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha of Karthik masa. There is a legend as to why buying gold started to become a tradition. It goes as follows:

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu were on a visit to the earth and Goddess Lakshmi fell to temptations against the wishes of Lord Vishnu. She was so charmed by the sugarcane fields and the yellow mustard flowers that she forgot about Lord Vishnu’s orders. As a punishment, Lord Vishnu asked her to work for 12 years in disguise in the same farmer’s field that she admired. The farmer became more and more prosperous due to the hard work of Goddess Lakshmi.

When the time for her departure came, the farmer was not ready to leave her and offered her more money for the work. Finally, the Goddess had to reveal herself to the farmer so that he would agree to leave her. But she promised that she would return every year on the Dhanteras day. She told the farmer to clean the house and light lamps so that she could find his house easily. Every year he followed her instructions and grew prosperous, when this was known to the other farmers they also did the same. This gave rise to celebrating Dhanteras. It is believed that buying gold and silver brings luck and prosperity and also removes the negativity.

Gold is an Investment

Buying gold is not just for sentimental reasons but is also a great investment option. Apart from buying gold for festivals, it is brought for weddings and other ceremonies. People consider this as an investment option especially due to the soaring gold prices. It is usually called ‘Aapath Dhan’ as it can be mortgaged for money in case of any financial emergencies.

Tips to keep in Mind while Buying Gold

Now that you know that buying gold is auspicious, here are some tips to keep in mind while purchasing it:

Check for purity : Gold jewellery is measured in carats. Coins and biscuits are made of 24 carats and gold jewellery is made from 22 carats. Irrespective of what carats you buy to ensure that you check the BIS mark for purity.

Know the hidden charges : Charges like the wastage, making, and GST will be added to the jewellery. Factor these in, when you are setting a budget.

You can buy jewellery online: Traditionally gold is brought in shops that are known to you or your family. But these days there are many reputed jewellery makers that have gone online where quality and price are assured. They also provide the convenience of checking out designs from the comfort of your home.

The value of gold has greatly appreciated in the past few years and is only going to continue. Investing in it gives good returns and hence it is good to buy not just because it is auspicious but also because it helps to beat inflation!