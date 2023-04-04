Why is your 360-degree feedback program failing?

Today organizations aim for employee-friendly review solutions, and 360-degree feedback is a deliberate strategy to receive a complete knowledge of employee performance. An efficient 360-degree feedback program helps the organization gauge employees’ interpersonal, cognitive, emotional, and technical intelligence.

It is a comprehensive performance review mechanism tool to collect employee ratings, such that each employee receives feedback from their coworkers, bosses, direct reports, and even clients or customers. The multi-rater methodology makes it unique from traditional appraisals.

When done correctly, 360-degree feedback encourages all team members and administration to improve in crucial areas that might be sparking conflict within the team or other areas that might impede employees’ career advancement. This tool provides insightful and easy-to-decipher anonymous feedback reports preventing resentment, distrust, and disagreement between team members.

A few mistakes that impact the efficiency of the 360-degree feedback program are:

Lack of information

Often lack of information becomes the reason for a 360-degree program’s collapse. It will not be beneficial if the crucial information is not well-communicated to the team by the organization. This is because employees might mistakenly equate it with an appraisal evaluation rather than a thorough method of getting feedback aiding their career and personal development.

Data security concerns

Employees who have never undergone the 360-degree process could be apprehensive about their data usage and whether it would be kept private. The company must reassure them that it is an entirely individualized process and the information they provide will enable the leader to develop a personal growth plan for every employee.

A 360-degree feedback suite can offer fully customized employee communications and personalized reports with competency question libraries, supported by substantial research and psychometricians taking organizational demands into account.

Focus on negatives

Several type-A executives may focus on their employees' areas of weakness, neglecting their areas of competence. Although addressing weaknesses is vital, concentrating on the team's strengths is equally crucial to its success. A 360-degree feedback program helps receive a collective review, including different perspectives highlighting both positive and negative employee qualities.

The 360-Degree Feedback Tool can simultaneously personalize and depersonalize input. It is simple to rely on standard inquiries like what the employee can do better or where they see an opportunity for improvement. However, a good 360-degree suite allows you to find what your staff members are good at and where they might need to improve.

Generic review

Several 360-degree programs that have gained popularity feature generic personality profiles. Asking, "are you an organized person?" can be helpful, but if the questionnaire features lengthy questions, the organization has difficulty translating team profiles into measurable and precise actions. Asking general and unrelated questions to the specific employee may not be as beneficial as specific ones concentrating on individual and team growth. Therefore, the 360-degree feedback plan should consider employee competencies when developing questions.

Multi-rater feedback is a method to provide managers and peers with a thorough understanding of employees' management techniques, interpersonal communication, and effectiveness.

According to Harvard Business Review, a follow-up from the talent professionals helps ensure accountability. Hence, 360-degree feedback data is advantageous when used and acted upon to the fullest extent. Many programs collect information from the feedback survey but only partially use these insights to improve employees' performance. Some organizations create a follow-up strategy but only use it once. It is critical to review the post-360 plan periodically. It helps understand the progress and contributes to the team's future growth.

Performance management software can significantly increase team productivity. A personalized developmental plan, quick set-up, and good employee experience provided by 360-Degree Feedback Tools helps organizations get real-time actionable reports.