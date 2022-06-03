Why is having a Business Advisor the best investment for an organization?

A business consultant works closely with the company on its strategy and assists it with various issues, including product development, marketing, and financing. /Representative image/ AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE |

Starting a business or thriving in a competitive marketplace is not easy. To build a distinct brand with skill and understanding, the firm must take several steps. Although becoming an entrepreneur is a dream come true, keep in mind that being an entrepreneur is like having too much to do.

Entrepreneurship entails a variety of responsibilities, such as owner, accountant, executive, and so on. Just a few examples! However, making a judgement call requires expert counsel, especially in areas that could result in a loss. Business advisors came into play in this circumstance! Therefore, business advisors differ from boards of directors. An entrepreneur has the freedom to change the team of business consultants whenever they want and whatever they need.

Business advisor – an essential

A business consultant works closely with the company on its strategy and assists it with various issues, including product development, marketing, and financing. These three factors are critical to the success of any business. No one is in control, and adopting a do-it-yourself attitude towards business can lead to chaos. Entrepreneurs seek the assistance of business advisors before making any decisions. Business advisors have sufficient understanding of the agile market to aid businesses in making an informed selection. As a result, hiring business advisors is the ideal investment for a company looking to expand in the future.

Need for advisor

Generally, entrepreneurs seek skilled business assistance from those who work in their company or from relatives, friends, and families. This is completely incorrect and unjust. Those that work in the firm have their own interests and goals, and when seeking guidance for a business problem, their opinions will be slanted and filtered through the lens of their worldview. The same is applicable for relatives, friends, and family. This is where business consultants come in. They are impartial, third-party opinions that may be trusted.

Most business advisors have no stake in the firm and have no incentive to make any employee happy or say yes to please. Their viewpoint on a particular issue is free of bias and agenda. All they are concerned with is offering holistic support and assistance as an impartial observer, which allows them to express the truth. Business advisors are vital because of their unbiased and unprejudiced views.

Role in business organization

Research: A business advisor begins their task by conducting an in-depth analysis of the company. This comprises an assessment of the assets, resources, infrastructure, business framework, personnel, and the goals, objectives, or aspirations that the business intends to achieve through its operations.

Recognition: Using the information gleaned from the company's current situation analysis, the business expert identifies the areas and components that demand attention based on the aims and objectives of the company. A business advisor can help pinpoint concerns about business processes that represent larger risks than others and can lead to a loss in the long run by identifying trouble areas. The business advisor can also assist in identifying elements that can be tuned for improved performance, resulting in cost savings and larger gains.

Planning and Strategy: A skilled business consultant can create a step-by-step strategy that can be applied and executed in many steps to business activities after analyzing and identifying all components and aspects of the business. This plan is focused on the future objectives and can include particular departments. Most business consultants want to work in the background, to be less disruptive, and to apply focused improvements to specific challenges.

Implementation and Execution: The implementation and execution phases of the process can be based on the plan developed with the business advisor. During this phase, each of the changes selected to be undertaken in response to the identified issues might be gradually implemented throughout certain areas of the company.

Evaluation: The final phase in the process is to assess the benefits that the company has realized as a result of executing the business advisor's strategy. This involves an evaluation of the decrease in loss and risk, as well as any increased revenue or gains achieved as a result of the modifications.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, business advisors fulfil the area of business where the entrepreneur finds themselves vulnerable and tangled up. The Advisor, in the scenario guide through various situations, helps businesses to strain success. However, choosing the best business advisor is indeed the best investment for an organization in the competitive market.

(Yashraj Bhardwaj is Co-Founder, Petonic Infotech; and an Advisor at NITI Aayog Industry advisory council, UC Berkeley. Views are personal)