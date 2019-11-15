Why govt decided to junk post-DeMo 2017-18 NSO Consumer Expenditure Survey

According to the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the consumer spending in 2017-18 decreased by 3.7 per cent, for the first time in four decades.

However, the government has said that 2017-18 isn't an appropriate year to be used as a base for the report and keeping in view with the data quality issues, the ministry has decided not to release the Consumer Expenditure Survey results of 2017-18.

The Ministry also stated to examine the feasibility to conduct the next Consumer Expenditure Survey in 2020-21 and 2021-22.