Why A Credit Score Check Matters Before You Apply For A Loan | File photo

Applying for a loan is an important financial decision. While lenders consider several factors when assessing an application, your credit profile can provide useful information about how you have managed credit in the past.

A credit score check before applying can help you understand where you stand. Reviewing your credit report can also help you identify existing obligations, repayment information and recent enquiries that may need your attention.

What can a credit score check tell you before applying for a loan?

Your credit score provides a quick indication of your credit profile. It is based on information in your credit history and can reflect factors such as repayment behaviour, existing credit accounts and credit enquiries.

However, the score alone does not tell you everything.

A credit report provides more detailed information behind your score. Reviewing both can help you understand your credit position before submitting a loan application.



5 things to check before applying for a loan

A credit score check is a useful starting point, but it should not be the only step. Review these areas before submitting a loan application.

1. Check your current credit score

Start by checking your latest credit score. A higher score generally indicates a stronger credit history, although lenders use their own eligibility criteria and consider several other factors.

Knowing your score beforehand can help you understand your credit position rather than applying without reviewing your credit profile.

2. Review your repayment history

Your repayment history shows how you have managed your existing loans and credit accounts.

Look for:

· Missed or delayed payments

· Overdue amounts

· Incorrectly reported repayment information

· Payments that may not have been updated

If you notice an error, consider resolving it before applying for new credit.

3. Check your existing loans and credit cards

Review all the active credit accounts reported in your credit history.

Check whether:

· You recognise every account

· The reported outstanding amount is accurate

· Closed accounts are shown correctly

· There are accounts you do not recognise

This can give you a clearer picture of your existing credit commitments.

4. Review your credit utilisation

If you use credit cards or other revolving credit facilities, check how much of your available limit you are using.



A high level of credit utilisation may affect how your credit profile is viewed. Keeping utilisation under control can support responsible credit management.

5. Check recent credit enquiries

When you apply for credit, a lender may check your credit report. Such checks can appear as credit enquiries.

Review recent enquiries and make sure they match applications you have actually made.

If you find several recent enquiries, consider whether you have made multiple credit applications within a short period.

What different credit profile situations could mean

Your credit profile may look different depending on your borrowing and repayment history. Understanding what you see can help you decide what to do next.



These situations do not automatically determine whether a loan application will be approved. Lenders consider multiple factors as part of their assessment.

How to check your credit score before applying for a loan?

You can check your credit score online through authorised credit information companies and financial platforms. The process generally involves entering personal information and completing an identity verification step.

Bajaj Finance also provides an online option to check your Experian credit report and credit score.

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

Go to the official Bajaj Finance website and open the Credit Pulse Report page. Select the option to check your credit score.

Step 2: Verify your mobile number

Enter your registered mobile number and complete the verification using the OTP received on your phone.

Step 3: Enter your details

Provide the required details, such as your name, PAN, date of birth, email address, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: Check your credit score

After successful verification, your available credit score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your Credit Pulse Report

Access your Credit Pulse Report to review details such as your repayment history, active credit accounts, recent enquiries and other credit information. You can also download the report for future reference.

How often should you check your credit score?

You do not need to check your credit score every day. However, periodic checks can help you stay informed about changes in your credit profile.

Consider checking it:

· Before applying for a major loan

· After repaying or closing a credit account

· If you notice an unexpected change in your score

· If you find an unfamiliar credit enquiry

· As part of your regular financial review

Checking your credit profile before a major borrowing decision can give you time to review and address potential issues.

What else do lenders consider besides your credit score?

Your credit score is only one part of a loan application. Depending on the lender and type of loan, other factors may include:

· Income

· Existing financial obligations

· Repayment capacity

· Employment or business profile

· Loan amount requested

· Loan tenure

· Credit history

· Lender-specific eligibility criteria

Therefore, having a particular credit score does not guarantee loan approval.

Be prepared before you apply

A loan application does not have to be the first time you look at your credit profile. Performing a credit score check beforehand can help you understand your current position and review the information recorded in your credit report.

Take time to check your repayment history, existing accounts, outstanding balances and recent enquiries. If everything looks accurate, you can proceed with a clearer understanding of your credit profile. If you identify an issue, addressing it early can help you make a more informed borrowing decision.

Regularly reviewing your credit information and maintaining responsible repayment habits can help you stay prepared when you need credit.