Whos is the CEO of Twitter? Elon Musk says he is not sure

On Sunday, Elon Musk shared an image of an automated email from Twitter that shares a mandatory course for managing Twitter. Responding to this, a Twitterati asks him if he is planning to stay the CEO of Twitter for sometime. Elon said his bio clearly says he is Chief of Twitter, not the CEO.

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Replying to another user on the same thread, Musk said that the one thing that is most messed up at Twitter is that there are 10 people managing every one person coding.

The CEO of Tesla took control of Twitter earlier this week after closing the $ 44 billion acquisition deal. The first move by Musk after taking control of the micro-blogging platform is that he fired the top executives, which included Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal.

According to The Hill, he has also hinted that there might be changes to the status of accounts banned under previous leadership.

Back and forth on the Twitter Deal

It was in April that Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy the social media platform and turn it into a private service. However, Musk soon claimed that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service. Using this as a reason, Musk terminated the deal in July.

Post the termination, Twitter sued Musk, accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. And in another interesting turn of events Musk confirmed last week that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout.