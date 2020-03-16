Wholesale inflation eases to 2.26 percent in February on cheaper food articles, vegetables

The rate of price rise for onion and potato too came down to 162.30 per cent and 60.73 per cent, respectively as against 293.37 per cent and 87.84 per cent in January 2020. Build up inflation rate in the current financial year so far was 1.92 per cent compared to a build up rate of 2.75 per cent in the year-ago period, it added.

"The considerable decline in the WPI inflation in February 2020 is in line with our forecast, led primarily by food items, as well as a modest contribution of the correction in prices of crude oil and minerals, which would intensify in the ongoing month," said Aditi Nayar, economist with ICRA.

In contrast, the core-WPI recorded a narrower disinflation in February 2020, which is expected to reverse reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus outbreak on prices, demand and sentiment, she added.