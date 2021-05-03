Who will succeed Warren Buffett? Greg Abel, says Berkshire VP Charlie Munger accidentally

The question as to who will succeed billionaire 90 year-old Warren Buffett has been a mysterious one. Until now. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger inadvertently revealed who would succeed Chairman Warren Buffett at the company's annual meeting on Saturday.

To a question if the company would become too complex to manage, 97 year-old Munger responded, Abel would manage, CNBC reported. Munger is long-time friend and business partner of Buffett.

CNBC has confirmed it would be 55 year-old Vice Chairman Greg Abel. “If, heaven forbid, anything happened to Greg tonight then it would be Ajit,” Buffett said, referring to 66 year-old Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, a report in CNBC said.