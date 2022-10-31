Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-origin investor advising Elon Musk on changes in Twitter?

Elon Musk (L), Sriram Krishnan (R) | FPJ

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has been making changes at the micro-blogging social media platform. He began by firing the top executives and is reportedly planning for more layoffs in November. But who are the people helping him right now? One of the people advising him include Sriram Krishnan, general partner at the top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Sriram took to Twitter on Monday to say that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter. He said, "Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people"

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

Sriram Krishnan is a technologist and engineer who, as a general partner at a16z invested in early stage consumer startups. Until now he has made approximately 23 investments so far and their latest investment was Seed Round- Lasso Labs.

He has served on the boards of Bitski, Polywork and Hopin. Before he joined a16z, Sriram held many senior product roles. His career began at Microsoft, where he worked on numerous projects related to Windows Azure.

Sriram has also previously led the product and engineering teams at Twitter, Microsoft and Meta. In Twitter he was responsible for new user experience, home timeline, discovery, search and audience growth.

Additionally, Sriram has created and overseen various mobile ad products for both Facebook and Snap, including Facebook Audience Network, which is one of the largest networks in display advertising and Snap's Direct Response ads business.

He even has a website where he says that he is 'interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto'. Sriram is also the author of 'Programming Windows Azure' which was published by O'Reilly. He hosts a podcast/ YouTube channel with his wife called The Goot Time show, where they cover tech and crypto, both of which are his topics of interest.

Sriram grew up in Chennai, in India and moved to Seattle in the United States when he was just 21 to work with Microsoft in 2005. His father worked in insurance and his mother was a homemaker. He met his wife Aarti in 2002 through Yahoo messenger and they have been together for over 20 years.