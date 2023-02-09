Who is Paula Hurd? Bill Gates found new love

Bill Gates, 67, and Paula Hurd, 60, were recently spotted together in January 2023 at the Australian Open during the Men’s Singles Final. It was then that Paula Hard was photographed sitting next to Bill Gates and both were seen smiling in an adorable gesture.

Reportedly, the couple have been photographed together at other sporting events in the past too. Since then, Paula has become the rumoured girlfriend of the Microsoft co-founder suggesting that he is dating again.

Paula Hurd was earlier married to the ex-chairman of Oracle, Mark Hurd, for nearly 30 years. He passed away in 2019. While, Gates divorced his wife, Melinda French Gates, after 27 years of marriage, in 2021. It is years later that Hurd and Gates are getting spotted together enjoying their companionship.

"Bill Gates is in a relationship. It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," news agency PEOPLE reported quoting sources.

According to her bio on Baylor University, via PEOPLE, Bill Gates’ new partner Paula Hurd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, from the University of Texas, Austin. Reportedly, Gates' lady love has two daughters with her late husband: Kathryn and Kelly.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)