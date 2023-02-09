e-Paper Get App
Who is Paula Hurd? Bill Gates found new love

Reports claim that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is dating again. Paula Hurd is the name of his lady love.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Bill Gates, 67, and Paula Hurd, 60, were recently spotted together in January 2023 at the Australian Open during the Men’s Singles Final. It was then that Paula Hard was photographed sitting next to Bill Gates and both were seen smiling in an adorable gesture.

Reportedly, the couple have been photographed together at other sporting events in the past too. Since then, Paula has become the rumoured girlfriend of the Microsoft co-founder suggesting that he is dating again.

Paula Hurd was earlier married to the ex-chairman of Oracle, Mark Hurd, for nearly 30 years. He passed away in 2019. While, Gates divorced his wife, Melinda French Gates, after 27 years of marriage, in 2021. It is years later that Hurd and Gates are getting spotted together enjoying their companionship.

"Bill Gates is in a relationship. It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," news agency PEOPLE reported quoting sources.

According to her bio on Baylor University, via PEOPLE, Bill Gates’ new partner Paula Hurd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, from the University of Texas, Austin. Reportedly, Gates' lady love has two daughters with her late husband: Kathryn and Kelly.

article-image

