Who Is IAS Anurag Jain, The New CEO Of India's Premier Think Tank Niti Aayog

The Centre on Tuesday appointed Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog.

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). According to the official order, Jain will hold the position for an overall period of two years, effective from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders.

The ACC order stated that Jain’s tenure would continue until his approved extension in service and thereafter for two years, whichever is earlier.

Read Also Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Becomes CEO Of NITI Aayog

Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh

The appointment comes months after Jain’s tenure as the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh was extended until August 31, 2026. He had been serving as the top bureaucrat of the state before moving to the national policy think tank.

Jain is a senior IAS officer with over three decades of administrative experience across state and central government assignments. During his career, he has handled several important responsibilities related to policy implementation, governance and development programmes.

Extensive Experience in Public Policy

In 2024, Jain was appointed as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, succeeding in one of the most significant administrative roles in the state. His experience includes working on major policy initiatives and managing key government departments at both state and national levels.

As the new CEO of NITI Aayog, Jain will be responsible for coordinating with various Union ministries, state governments and other stakeholders to support the Centre’s development priorities.

The role involves strengthening policy planning, monitoring implementation and facilitating cooperation between different levels of government.

Leadership Rejig at NITI Aayog

The appointment comes after another major leadership change at NITI Aayog earlier this year. In April, economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri was appointed as Vice Chairperson of the policy think tank, replacing Suman K Bery.

With Jain taking charge as CEO, NITI Aayog will now have a leadership team combining administrative experience and economic expertise. His appointment is expected to bring his extensive governance background into the institution’s policy-making and development framework.