Who is Bernard Arnault? The man behind Louis Vuitton dethrones Jeff Bezos as the second richest person

The man behind Dior and Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault dethroned Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos as the second richest person in the world on Tuesday, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

The Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) is also one the few "centibillionaires", or those who have a net worth of over $100 billion. He currently has a net worth of $198 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

· Born on March 5, 1949, in Roubaix in Northern France, Arnault began his career at his father’s construction company.

· Arnault and his family pledged more than 650 million dollars in April for the revamp of Nore Dame Cathedral, after a devastating fire.

· He owns a number of modern and contemporary paintings including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, to name a few.

· Luxury brand Christian Dior, founded in 1949, was acquired by Arnault in 1984. He owns a 97 percent stake in the brand.

· Later, luxury brands like Moet Hennessy and Vuitton merged to form LVMH - Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE.

· In the 1970s, he became the CEO and President of the business.

· In 1984, he took over fashion company Agache-Willot-Boussac and renamed it Financiere Agache.

· Over the years, he acquired big brands like DKNY, Sephora and Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

· He has also invested Netflix.

· His daughter is a member of LVMH’s executive committee and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton.

· Arnault married his second wife Helene Mercier, a concert pianist, in 1991. According to Forbes, he wooed his wife by playing Chopin and other classical composers. The couple has three sons.

