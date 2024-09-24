 Who Is Anmol Ambani? A Look At The Ambani Heir, His Recent Corporate Governance Issues, SEBI Fine, Net Worth, And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWho Is Anmol Ambani? A Look At The Ambani Heir, His Recent Corporate Governance Issues, SEBI Fine, Net Worth, And More

Who Is Anmol Ambani? A Look At The Ambani Heir, His Recent Corporate Governance Issues, SEBI Fine, Net Worth, And More

Recently, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Jai Anmol Ambani for lapses in corporate governance during his tenure at Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, has recently made headlines for reasons far from the usual wealth and privilege associated with the Ambani family.

Recently, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Jai Anmol Ambani for lapses in corporate governance during his tenure at Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

Who is Jai Anmol Ambani?

Anmol Ambani was born on December 12, 1991, and grew up in a family synonymous known with power and wealth. His schooling took place at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School and later followed by Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom.

FPJ Shorts
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Anil Ambani Family

Anil Ambani Family | Instagram

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) from Warwick Business School, UK.

Read Also
SEBI Imposes ₹1 Crore Fine On Anmol Ambani In Reliance Home Finance Case
article-image

Although lesser-known compared to his uncle and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani ad his children, Anmol Ambani, as per multiple reports boast a net worth of Rs 20,000 crore (USD 3.3 billion).

Anmol Ambani and Anil Ambani

Anmol Ambani and Anil Ambani |

Apart from his role in business, he is also known for his taste in luxury cars, private jets, and helicopters. His car collections include the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Lamborghini Gallardo.

The SEBI Penalty

On September 18, 2024, the market regulator imposed a fine on Rs 1 crore on Anmol, indicating a failure to exercise due diligence during his period on the board of Reliance Home Finance (RHFL).

Read Also
Relief For Anil Ambani: Reliance Infra Slashes Standalone External Debt From ₹3,831 Crore To...
article-image

The issue dates back to February 2019 when Anmol approved a Rs 20 crore loan to Accura Productions. This approval was given despite a clear directives from the company’s board just three days earlier to halt any new corporate loans.

Representative Image/File

Representative Image/File | FPJ Library

Furthermore, the SEBI’s investigation found that Anmol Ambani, in his capacity as a non-executive director, did not act in the best interests of shareholders and failed to maintain high ethical standards.

He was also found responsible for going against the board’s instructions and pushing forward the loan.

Read Also
'Don’t Accept Injustice': Chartered Accountant Wins ₹59,000 Refund And ₹10,000 Compensation...
article-image

The Larger Context: More Penalties

This fine by the market regulator against Anmol also comes in the wake of larger regulatory action against his father, Anil Ambani and others involved with RHFL,

Earlier in August 2024, the market watchgdog barred Anil Ambani and 24 others from securities market for five years due to alleged diversion of RHFL funds. Anil Ambani also faced a massive penalty of Rs 25 crore for his role in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Anmol Ambani? A Look At The Ambani Heir, His Recent Corporate Governance Issues, SEBI Fine,...

Who Is Anmol Ambani? A Look At The Ambani Heir, His Recent Corporate Governance Issues, SEBI Fine,...

Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Why A Personal Loan Is A Smart Choice For Festive Season: Key Reasons

Why A Personal Loan Is A Smart Choice For Festive Season: Key Reasons

The Revolution On Wheels: Revolt RV1

The Revolution On Wheels: Revolt RV1

Diffusion Engineers IPO: Public Issue Of Engineering Solution Providers Opens On September 26: Know...

Diffusion Engineers IPO: Public Issue Of Engineering Solution Providers Opens On September 26: Know...