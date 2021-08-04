WhiteHat Jr’s CEO Karan Bajaj quits Byju’s-owned firm; to take a short sabbatical

Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO of coding upstart WhiteHat Jr has quit the company. The news of quitting from the Byju-owned firm was shared through an internal email Byju Raveendran sent to employees, according to a report in Moneycontrol.
Edtech unicorn Byju's acquired online school coding startup WhiteHat Jr. for $300 million in an all-cash deal exactly a year ago.
Bajaj announced his exit on LinkedIn:
Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr. helps kids aged 6 to 14 years build commercially-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.
Karan Bajaj was also leading Byju’s Future School, one of the main elements of Byju’s international expansion.
