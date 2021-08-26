White Knights offers end-to-end Real Estate consultancy services

White Knights has come out with end-to-end real estate outcome-driven solutions under the single roof of client portfolio management, according to a press release.

In the real estate industry, there is an acute absence of after-sale services. The obligation to a client ends with the sale of the property. Beyond that, the customers are at loggerheads with regards to consultation in case of after purchase queries and services.

White Knights addresses this glitch by providing after-sales services. Under the portfolio management, White Knights will conduct a slew of services ranging from property analysis to property hunting, assisting in paperwork, estimating the property worth to tabulating the rental rate, everything is closely monitored by the consultancy.

Manik Anand, the CEO of White Knights said, “Considering that by 2030, the real estate sector is expected to reach $1 trillion, it has great potential to contribute to the country’s economy. By strengthening the auxiliary sectors influencing real estate, the true potential of the industry can be realized.”

Currently being functional from the Noida office, White Knights has plans to expand in Delhi and NCR regions in near future with the help of their innovative services.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:27 PM IST