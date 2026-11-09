Whirlpool India Q2 Earnings Disappoint As Net Profit Drops 40% Despite Double-Digit Revenue Growth | X

New Delhi, Nov 9: Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Monday reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.08 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

The company earned a net profit of Rs 41.80 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Revenue Rises Despite Profit Decline

Its revenue from operations increased 13.7 per cent to Rs 1,873.12 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 1,647.27 crore a year ago.

Whirlpool of India’s total expenses climbed 15 per cent to Rs 1,896.66 crore in the September quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 13.77 per cent to Rs 1,930.96 crore in the second quarter.

First Half Revenue And Share Performance

In the first half of FY27, Whirlpool of India's total consolidated revenue grew 13 per cent to Rs 1,930.96 crore.

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Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 838.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.35 per cent from the previous close.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)