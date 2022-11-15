WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal step down

Abhijit Bose and Rajiv Aggarwal | Image Source: Wikipedia

Whatsapp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal steps down.

Follows closely after the departure of Meta India MD Ajit Mohan.

Whatsapp India public policy boss Shivnath Thukral appointed Meta India policy boss (FB, Insta, Whatsapp).

Meta India's Vice President and Managing Director, Ajit Mohan, had stepped down to pursue another opportunity after serving for four years.

This is breaking story. More updates soon