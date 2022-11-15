e-Paper Get App
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal step down

Follows closely after the departure of Meta India MD Ajit Mohan

Follows closely after the departure of Meta India MD Ajit Mohan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Abhijit Bose and Rajiv Aggarwal | Image Source: Wikipedia
Whatsapp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal steps down.

Follows closely after the departure of Meta India MD Ajit Mohan.

Whatsapp India public policy boss Shivnath Thukral appointed Meta India policy boss (FB, Insta, Whatsapp).

Meta India's Vice President and Managing Director, Ajit Mohan, had stepped down to pursue another opportunity after serving for four years.

This is breaking story. More updates soon

