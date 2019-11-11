WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton wants you to delete Facebook, again!

Co-founder of one of the largest multi-media messaging application WhatsApp, Brian Acton is in the news again. Speaking at Wired’s 25th-anniversary summit, Anton stood by his ‘Delete Facebook’ tweet. He said, “If you want to be on Facebook and you want to have ads thrust in front of you, go to town."

Last year when Cambridge Analytica scandal swept the world, Anton took to twitter and expressed his concern. He tweeted ‘#DeleteFacebook’ and it was this tweet that inspired people to make it into a movement of sorts.