What I can tell about my journey! A short interview with Bharat Prajapat, founder of Clickography

Weddings are not just an event but a mini-festival, where there are people, food, fun, and festivity. “Weddings are not just an event or party. They are an emotional roller coaster for the family, where they go through every emotion they can feel. They are also a cultural extravaganza where the traditions of both families are seen as soon,” says Bharat Prajapat, founder and CEO of Clickography .

Bharat Prajapat was born in 06 January 1994 in Jodhpur Rajasthan and his journey as a photographer started in 2014. So let us see what he has to say about his journey and his brand, Clickography.

Q. So, how did you get the idea of creating a company with the name Clickogrpahy?

Ans. So the name is Clickography like you said, and let’s break it down. It is Click+ Graphy, and click comes when we take a picture on the camera. It’s the sound and graphy means a painting or a drawing. So the idea is to say that it’s a drawing done by the means of a camera. Thus, Clickography includes both photography and film.

Q. Now that we know about the name, please tell us about your journey.

Ans. So I started in 2014 and at that time it was more like a passion since I was in JIET Jodhpur pursuing Mechanical Engineering. It always felt like photography was not a very well-respected field or appreciated one in India. Especially in my hometown, that is Jodhpur, Rajasthan photography was never a career option. So there is not just the question of which photography I want to pursue like wedding or fashion, but also how to pursue it and whether should I pursue it. There is no definite help in this field as such. However, now things have changed a lot, especially with the boom in social media. At that time all I knew was I had to do something in photography but not like the usual. And to figure this out, I did work on myself and with time I learned how to do things. I realized what people want from wedding photographers. My aim throughout was not just to be a successful photographer but to change people’s perceptions of wedding photography. So, I think my journey has been about changing the perception and not just doing what a photographer should do.

Q. Okay, so where do you see yourself or Clickography as a brand in another 5 years?

Ans. I think my plan for the next 5 years is derived from the present. Currently, people are wowed by reels. Their interest in reels and films has increased manifold over the last year or so. Clients have become more mature when it comes to their demands and that has made the industry not just competitive but also difficult in some sense. This though challenging is the exciting part. I believe the more challenges, the more opportunities we have to filter ourselves and our work. Also, not that I am complaining but people are so inclined towards the film industry they want things to be like that when he has a wedding. However, the families during weddings are raw and not professional models. So I wish hope to work in a way that even wedding photography is given the same respect and appreciation as the film industry. Clickography in 5 years for me should be at a place where our photos make people think that it is a scene from a movie.

Q. Lastly, what would you like to tell the upcoming generation about wedding photography or to those who wish to enter the wedding industry?

Ans. Firstly, I would like to applaud all those who see themselves in the industry because they are so full of light that it makes us wanna work harder. However, when you enter you need to be prepared that the wedding industry is a billion-dollar industry. So there is a lot of work, but you’ll have to work hard. If you don’t work on yourself, finding work in an ocean of opportunities can be difficult. Also, when you work you should not run after money. Yes, there is boatloads of money and you can take up many offers but photography is an art and you are an artist. You may get a high bank balance however, you will not get the required creative break that can hamper your creativity. So, work on yourself but not to the extent that you harm your creativity.

So this was Bharat Prajapat, founder and CEO of Clickography, and a Pune-based based Wedding Filmmaker and Cinematographer. Known for his viral reels with informative content, Bharat is called “Sudh Budh Vale Bhaiya.”

