What exclusive services can HDFC Bank customers avail with Apollo Hospitals?

HDFC Bank has tied-up with Apollo Hospitals to help its customers using medical services at the healthcare chain. The bank is offering pre-approved personal loans up to Rs 40 lakh, 10-second personal loan disbursal, anytime Apollo doctor on call service at no cost among other services.

However to avail this programme, the HDFC customers will have to subscribe to a plan.

Apollo had launched 'the Healthy Life Programme' earlier this year to take care of multiple diseases and ailments. Now, this programme is bundled with finance schemes and other benefits exclusively for HDFC Bank customers.

What is the Healthy Life Programme offering?

-Anytime Apollo Doctor on Call Service at No Cost

-Complementary One Apollo membership for the 1st year

-Chronic care programmes on Apollo 24|7

-Home delivery of medicines with membership discounts on Apollo 24|7

-WhatsApp based concierge services

-Comprehensive health check up

Finance

-Pre-approved personal loan of upto Rs 40 lakh

-10-second personal loan disbursal

-No Cost EMI on Credit or Debit Cards

-Lifecare Finance with Easy EMI covering eye care, dental care, maternity, IVF

-Credit card facility with EMI on card, instant discounts, spend-based waivers,

-Concierge facilities

The loans will be disbursed almost instantly as and when a need for money arises, and the hospital patients who are customers of HDFC Bank will also receive preferential treatment, its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Aditya Puri told reporters.

Apollo Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said HDFC Bank has 65 million HDFC customers who can take advantage of this facility. She added that while availing health insurance is necessary, it does not cover all the aspects despite providing cashless facilities and hence, such a tie-up will help.

About 40 per cent of India is only about 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy while over 85 per cent of the districts in the country are served by an HDFC Bank branch. The two organisations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customers along with the new ones who will be onboarded.