West Asia Crisis Pushes Up Edible Oil Prices In India, But Availability Remains Adequate: Govt Tells Parliament

The Centre told Parliament that edible oil prices have risen due to the West Asia crisis, but domestic availability remains adequate as imports continue through regular trade routes | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 12, 2026: The West Asia crisis has impacted global and domestic edible oil prices, but local availability remains “adequate” as imports from major supplying countries continue through the usual trade routes, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said India relies on imports to meet a significant portion of its domestic edible oil requirement. Consequently, domestic edible oil prices are dependent on international market trends.

West Asia Crisis Pushes Up Prices

The recent geopolitical conflict in West Asia led to an increase in global crude oil prices, freight and marine insurance costs, leading to higher international edible oil prices, she said.

“Higher crude oil prices have also diverted more palm and soybean oil towards biofuel production, reducing export availability and pushing up both global and domestic edible oil prices,” the minister said.

She said the availability of edible oils in the country remains adequate, as imports from major supplying countries continue through the usual trade routes.

“Adequate stocks are available, and imports from major supplier countries continue without significant disruption,” she said.

Retail Prices Rise Across Oils

The average retail price of groundnut oil (packed) has increased to Rs 206 per kg on July 22 from Rs 190 per kg six months ago. Mustard oil has increased to Rs 196 per kg from Rs 186 per kg, soybean oil to Rs 164 per kg from Rs 151 per kg, sunflower oil to Rs 189 per kg from Rs 169 per kg, and palm oil to Rs 148 per kg from Rs 133 per kg during the same period, according to data provided to the House.

The minister said the government is closely monitoring the prices and availability of edible oils in the domestic market.

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Government Monitoring Situation

The government remains prepared to undertake appropriate market intervention measures, including a review of import duty and other trade-related measures, as and when required, to ensure adequate availability and to stabilise prices in the interest of consumers, she added.

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