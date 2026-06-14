West Asia Crisis Impact Limited On Fertilisers, Pharma Supplies: JP Nadda

JP Nadda | X/@ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that the ongoing West Asia crisis has impacted global supply chains linked to the fertiliser and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to a report by ANI, the minister assured that the government of India has taken proactive measures to ensure that neither farmers nor consumers face any shortage or hardship.

Speaking to the media in Shimla on Saturday, Nadda said India had already diversified its sourcing strategy and strengthened supply chains to reduce dependence on regions affected by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

He said the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to secure the availability of medicines, medical devices, and fertilisers across the country.

“Despite the West Asia crisis, we have ensured that there will be no shortage of medicines, medical devices or fertilisers. Our farmers and citizens will not face any difficulty as we have diversified supply sources,” he said.

He further added that India has strategically prepared itself to handle disruptions and continuously monitors critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare supplies, and fertilisers.

On fertiliser imports, Nadda said the government has shifted towards alternative supply sources outside the Strait of Hormuz region. Fresh tenders are being issued with countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Russia, and China.

He added that India currently has sufficient fertiliser stocks for the ongoing Kharif season and is also preparing for the upcoming Rabi season.

The minister emphasized that the government’s priority is not to speculate on the duration of the crisis but to ensure uninterrupted supply chains for essential goods.

“Our focus is that people should not face any difficulty. Farmers in the country will not be affected,” he said.

On another issue related to increasing climate-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states, Nadda acknowledged concerns over infrastructure development and environmental impact.

He said the Centre has already initiated scientific studies to examine the causes behind frequent landslides, floods, and related incidents in the region, including Uttarakhand.

He noted that expert assessments are currently underway, though he was not aware of the latest findings. The remarks come amid rising concerns over both global supply chain disruptions and increasing environmental instability in the Himalayan region.