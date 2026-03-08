West Asia Conflict, Brent Crude Above $92 To Guide Markets, Sensex & Nifty Fell Nearly 3% Last Week

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Stock markets in India are expected to remain volatile this week, with analysts saying that developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices will be the most important factors influencing market direction.

Experts say investors will closely watch global events, particularly the impact of tensions in the Middle East on oil prices and global financial markets.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Add Pressure

Global oil prices have already surged due to the conflict. The international oil benchmark Brent Crude jumped 8.52 percent to about $92.69 per barrel.

Higher crude prices are a major concern for India because the country imports a large portion of its oil needs. A sharp rise in energy prices can increase inflation and put pressure on the economy.

Market experts say that if oil prices remain high, it could affect investor confidence and increase volatility in the stock market.

Investors To Watch Inflation Data

Apart from global developments, investors will also monitor important economic data.

According to Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking Ltd, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data scheduled to be released on March 12 will be closely watched.

Inflation numbers will give an indication of how rising oil prices are affecting the overall cost of living in the country.

Foreign Investors Pull Money Out

Foreign investors have already started reducing their exposure to Indian markets.

According to market estimates, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have withdrawn around Rs 21,000 crore (about USD 2.3 billion) from Indian equities over the last four trading sessions.

Experts say this selling is linked to the uncertainty created by the West Asia crisis, rising crude prices and the weakening Indian rupee.

Markets Fell Sharply Last Week

Stock markets witnessed heavy losses last week. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 2,368.29 points or 2.91 percent, while the Nifty 50 fell 728.2 points or 2.89 percent.

Analysts believe markets may remain cautious until there is greater clarity on the geopolitical situation and oil price trends.

If crude prices remain above USD 90 per barrel, experts warn it could create further pressure on the Indian economy and financial markets.