Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

Wendt India reports Q3 net profit at Rs 6.76 cr, exports up

Agencies
Wendt India reported a standalone profit at Rs 6.76 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Wendt India stated that the company's total income on standalone basis grew to Rs 39.48 crore for the nine month period.

The company added that it achieved sales (on standalone) of Rs 36.04 crore during the quarter under review which was 19 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year.

The company's exports was at Rs 8.31 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2021, higher by 51 per cent over the corresponding quarter previous year, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
