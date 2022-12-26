e-Paper Get App
Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat

The facility has a capacity of 2,10,000 metric tons per year and will produce coke for use in the blast furnace to produce hot metal, according to Welspun Corp

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat | Image credit: Welspun Corp (Representative)
Welspun Corp. Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary Welspun Metallics Ltd commissioned its coke oven plant at Anjar in Gujarat, the company said in a release.

The facility has a capacity of 2,10,000 metric tons per year and will produce coke for use in the blast furnace to produce hot metal, according to Welspun Corp.

The coke oven will help the company in optimising its input costs, said Vipul Mathur, the managing director and chief executive officer.

Terming it a significant milestone, Mathur added the coke oven will help in manufacturing high-quality ductile iron pipes.

In July, Welspun Corp. commissioned a blast furnace, a sinter plant, and a TMT bar manufacturing facility at its Anjar plant in Kutch, Gujarat. The company had commissioned these units through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The integrated complex of the company at Anjar also includes a coke oven facility along with the blast furnace, sinter plant, and a ductile iron pipe plant with 4,00,000 tn per annum capacity.

