Wellness platform InstaAstro raises Rs 3 cr in Seed round from Artha Venture Fund, others

Wellness and spiritual services platform InstaAstro on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in a Seed round led by Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures.

The company will utilise the funds for product development, marketing and add a gamut of services, InstaAstro said in a statement.

''We were impressed by the team at InstaAstro and how they have leveraged new-age technology to help consumers resolve their real-life problems in a structured manner,'' Artha Venture Fund Managing Partner Anirudh A Damani said.

Moreover, with their growing roster, the platform could cater to high volumes of queries across the country or globe and use technology to create personalised, engaging experiences and measure outcomes, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:52 PM IST