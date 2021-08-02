Wellness brand Gaia takes e-commerce route, launches D2C platform

Health and wellness brand Gaia, has entered the direct-to-consumer (D2C) club in the consumer goods space and launched its e-commerce website. The platform is offering customers a seamless user experience with features such as curated search, easy returns, shipment tracking, and hassle-free transaction with multiple payment options for all Gaia products.

The company will provide free shipping across India and has tied up with third-party logistics providers for swift delivery within 24 hours in some cities, according to a press release.

Through the website, the customers can shop all the goods in the company’s portfolio of 81+ products ranging between nutritional supplements and health food products, including the latest products such as Quinoa, Gaia A2 cow ghee, etc. The early birds on the website can avail value-adding discounts, membership discounts and coupon codes.

Talking about the development, Ms. Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to Gaia said, “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing norms have changed consumer spending habits. It has pushed e-commerce sales to the forefront of retail and boosted online shopping. Gaia’s primary channel has been offline but the onset of the pandemic led to the company’s huge order inflow from online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. We were receiving 500-600 orders a day on an average through these websites. Even though e-commerce contributes 5-7 percent share to the business, the company's sales from e-commerce rose by 80 percent.”

She added, “We realized that e-commerce is the need of the hour. Hence, Gaia is leveraging the trend by starting its own e-commerce website where consumers can directly purchase all their health food and nutritional supplements. Our aim is to establish credibility among customers and maintain brand loyalty. Hence, a platform that offers all our products in one place.”



Launched in 2009, Gaia has managed to build a pan India presence in over 25000 retail outlets, over 500 modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, etc. While offline remains its strength, it will be pushing its D2C platform to get 20 percent of the e-commerce sales.

