WEF Slammed For Inviting Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi To Davos Amid Allegations Of Regime's Mass Killing Of 20,000 Protesters

File Image |

Davos [Switzerland]: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is facing intense criticism for extending an invitation to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to participate in this year's annual meeting in Davos, even as the Iranian regime stands accused of a brutal crackdown on civilian protesters, reported Fox News.

The controversy erupted after United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a US-based watchdog group, sent a letter to WEF President Borge Brende urging the forum to exclude officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The letter called attention to what human rights groups describe as a "mass slaughter" of Iranian civilians carried out by the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during nationwide protests earlier this month.

Despite the appeal, WEF not only invited Araghchi but also scheduled an interview with him on the forum's program for Sunday, prompting accusations that the forum is giving a platform to representatives of a government accused of severe human rights abuses, reported Fox News.

In his letter to Brende, UANI CEO Mark Wallace, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W Bush, sharply condemned the decision. "Just this month, the Iranian regime has carried out what some believe to be the largest massacre in its history," Wallace wrote. He noted that Araghchi, a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was part of the body that "reportedly issued an order to use live fire on Iranian civilians protesting." Estimates cited in the letter suggest between 12,000 and 20,000 Iranians were killed over several days in January as they demonstrated against the regime.

Read Also Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads To Davos, Becomes First Assamese Leader At WEF Summit

Wallace further argued that "hosting Iranian regime officials, such as Araghchi, who whitewash this record is deeply offensive and would be wholly inappropriate to platform at a Forum whose theme this year is 'A Spirit of Dialogue.' Instead of dialogue, the Islamic Republic offered bullets to these brave Iranians."

The invitation has drawn broader international scrutiny amid growing global attention to the crisis in Iran. The country's own leadership has acknowledged a high death toll, and human rights organizations have recorded thousands of civilian casualties during the unrest.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.